Panarin scored a goal on two shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

The goal 3:17 into the game was Panarin's first as a King. He's earned five points in five contests with his new team since he was traded from the Rangers. For the season, Panarin has 20 goals, 62 points, 169 shots on net and a minus-14 rating across 57 appearances. Panarin has claimed a top-line role as expected and should perform at a point-per-game pace at a minimum.