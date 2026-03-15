Panarin tallied a goal, registered two power-play assists and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Panarin was a part of history Saturday, as he slid the primary helper on Anze Kopitar's 1,308th point to set the new Kings' franchise record. Panarin's trio of points brought him up to 22 goals, 47 assists and 184 shots on net across 62 games this season. The 34-year-old's move to Los Angeles has gotten off to a strong start, where he has nine assists, 12 points and 26 shots on net across 10 games. As the Kings make a push for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division, Panarin is set to operate at the heart of the offense and holds elite fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.