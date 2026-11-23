Panarin (personal) will return to action for Monday's game against the Canadiens, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Panarin has missed the last four games due to personal reasons, and while he was initially expected to return for Saturday's game against Ottawa, he's officially been cleared to suit up one game later. The 35-year-old has had a solid start to the season, racking up eight goals, 11 assists, 14 PIM, six hits and three blocked shots while averaging 21:27 of ice time across his first 17 appearances of the year.