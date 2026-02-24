Panarin (not injury related) was working on a line with Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe ahead of Wednesday's clash with Vegas, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

In addition to his top-six role, Panarin figures to link up with the No. 1 power-play as he makes his team debut versus the Golden Knights. In 52 games with the Rangers this year, the veteran winger notched 19 goals and 38 helpers, including 17 power-play points. Unless Panarin goes on a tear, he could miss the 35-goal mark for the first time since 2022-23.