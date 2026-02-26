Panarin notched two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Panarin set up Quinton Byfield on the power play in the first period and also helped out on an Adrian Kempe tally in the second. This was Panarin's debut for the Kings, which came after a Feb. 4 trade and subsequent two-year contract extension. The Kings don't score a lot, but they're at least in the middle of a playoff race, so that could give Panarin a little extra motivation. He's earned 59 points (18 on the power play), 161 shots on net and a minus-16 rating over 53 appearances this season when accounting for his time with the Rangers.