Panarin (not injury related) will link up with the Kings on Feb. 18 to prepare for the post-Olympics part of the schedule, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Panarin won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken or Thursday versus the Golden Knights. He will more than likely make his Kings debut Feb. 25 versus the Golden Knights. Panarin was traded from the Rangers and signed a two-year, $22 million extension with Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he'll take on a top-six role once he makes his debut.