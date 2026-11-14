Panarin (personal) will miss Saturday's home clash against the Flames, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Panarin is expected to miss his first game of the 2026-27 campaign Saturday due to family reasons. Prior to Saturday's contest, the 35-year-old star drove the Kings' offense, as he posted eight goals, 19 points and 56 shots on net over 17 appearances this season. In his absence, Alex Turcotte is expected to join the Kings' top line for Saturday's home game. Panarin's next chance to return is in Tuesday's road clash against the Bruins.