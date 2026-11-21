Panarin (personal) will be sidelined for Saturday's road clash agasint the Senators, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Panarin was expected to return Saturday, but he will ultimately be kept out of the lineup. However, the 35-year-old star returned to the ice and participated in Saturday's morning skate, indicating that he's likely nearing a return. Over 17 appearances this season, he's compiled eight goals, 19 points and 56 shots on net. In his absence, Alex Turcotte and Andre Lee should continue to see heightened roles on the Kings' left wing. Panarin's next chance to return is Monday against the Canadiens.