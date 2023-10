Kaliyev (suspension) is back on the NHL roster ahead of Saturday's matchup with Carolina, per the NHL media site.

Kaliyev will need to serve the second of his two-game suspension Saturday, so don't expect him to be in the lineup. Once the 22-year-old winger is eligible to play, he should be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold after putting up 28 points in just 56 games last season.