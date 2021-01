Kaliyev was recalled to the taxi squad from AHL Ontario, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

The Kings are shuffling around their roster, and Kaliyev will add depth at forward for the time being. The 19-year-old is expected to spend most of his time in juniors once the OHL season begins. The 2019 second-round pick (33rd overall) posted 44 goals and 54 assists over 57 games with OHL Hamilton last year.