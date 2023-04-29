Kaliyev (illness) is available to play in Game 6 versus Edmonton on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Kaliyev sat out two games as a healthy scratch prior to missing Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5 due to an illness. It's unclear if the 21-year-old forward will play Saturday despite being an option for the Kings' must-win contest.
