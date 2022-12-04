Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Kaliyev spoiled Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid in the third period. Of Kaliyev's nine goals this season, seven of them have come on the power play. He's picked up nine of 17 points with the man advantage while adding 60 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating through 26 contests. The 21-year-old has scored three times in his last four games and continues to look like a solid fit on the Kings' third line.