Kaliyev connected on consecutive first-period goals during Monday's 6-5 loss to the host Flames.

Kaliyev, who had been goalless in his previous five outings, beat goalie Jacob Markstrom twice during a 1:18, opening-period span Monday. The 21-year-old right winger tied the game at 1-1 after he one-timed a power-play wrist shot 1:04 after the Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring. Kaliyev's second tally gave the Kings their lone, abbreviated lead. Kaliyev, who recorded two assists versus the Red Wings on Saturday, recorded back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his 98-game career. He generated a team-high five shots Monday, but the Kings' four-game winning streak ended.