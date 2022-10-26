Kaliyev notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Kaliyev won a board battle and got the puck to Brandt Clarke, who set up Blake Lizotte for the game-winning goal. The 21-year-old Kaliyev has made the most of limited action so far, earning a goal, three assists, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through seven appearances. He was a healthy scratch for one game this year, but his spot in the lineup should be safe at least until Alex Iafallo (lower body) returns from long-term injured reserve.