Kaliyev (illness) won't be an option for Game 5 against Edmonton on Tuesday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kaliyev, who didn't make the trip to Edmonton for Tuesday's matchup, has been a healthy scratch for the past two contests. Even if he's healthy for Game 6 on Saturday, he may not return to the lineup. He has one shot on goal and three hits in two appearances this postseason.