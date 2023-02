Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kaliyev has two goals over six appearances since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to 11 tallies, 21 points, 85 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating through 40 contests. It's a better pace than what he showed as a rookie last year when he had 27 points in 80 games, but Kaliyev is also firmly in a fourth-line role currently, so his productiveness could be limited.