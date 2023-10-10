Kaliyev (suspension) was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Kaliyev will still need to serve his two-game suspension once he's brought back to the NHL roster. The 22-year-old tallied 13 goals and 28 points in 56 NHL appearances last season.
