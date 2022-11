Kaliyev was credited with an assist during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Kaliyev earned his first helper in six games Thursday. The 2019 second-round draft pick made the play by skating into the right face-off circle and spotting Blake Lizotte open for a tip-in tally, tying the game at 1-1. Kaliyev already has compiled eight points in 12 outings and appears in line to gain additional ice time. He had 12:06 against the Blackhawks.