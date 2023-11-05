Kaliyev had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

It was a power-play goal that pushed the score to 3-0 in the second frame. Kaliyev has three goals and four assists in nine games, and he is plus-5 with 21 shots. Despite his 6-foot-2 and 210 lb frame, Kaliyev plays more of a finesse game -- he has only four hits thus far. He has clicked with center, Phillip Danault, on the Kings' second line. And with his offense increasing, Kaliyev can play an important role as a secondary scorer on the strong Kings.