Kaliyev scored a goal and recorded two assists in Saturday's 6-3 preseason victory against the Ducks.

Kaliyev stood out in the preseason with three goals and seven points in six contests. He registered just 11:32 of ice time on Saturday though and is likely to start the campaign on the third or fourth line. He had 14 goals and 27 points in 80 contests as a rookie in 2021-22.