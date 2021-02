Kaliyev was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kaliyev is slated to make his NHL debut in Tuesday's game against the Ducks. The 19-year-old spent the 2019-20 season with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the OHL, producing 44 goals and 54 assists in the process. He's expected to slot in on the fourth line, but he may garner power-play minutes as well.