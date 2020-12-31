Kings GM Rob Blake said Wednesday that Kaliyev isn't expected to play more than seven NHL games this year, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Blake left open the possibility that Kaliyev could play a few games at the top level. However, playing more than seven games would burn a year of Kaliyev's entry-level contract, something that Blake isn't likely to entertain. In turn, he'll either return to OHL Hamilton or be assigned to AHL Ontario. Kaliyev posted 44 goals and 54 assists over 57 games with Hamilton last year.