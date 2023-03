Kaliyev posted an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kaliyev helped out on a Carl Grundstrom tally in the second period. This was Kaliyev's third straight game in the lineup after he was scratched for three in a row. He's managed two helpers in that span, and he's up to 24 points, 104 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating through 47 contests this season.