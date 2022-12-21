Kaliyev logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Kaliyev set up a Viktor Arvidsson tally in the third period as the Kings' third line helped to pad the lead. Through 10 games in December, Kaliyev has a goal and two assists -- he's cooled off significantly following a strong November. The 21-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 10 helpers, 79 shots, 28 hits, six PIM and a minus-2 rating in 34 appearances. He'll likely need to get back to a more productive pace to regain a spot in the top six.