Kaliyev set up Pierre-Luc Dubois' first-period marker. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Kaliyev, his longest slump of the campaign. The 22-year-old winger is up to eight points, 29 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 14 appearances, though he's mainly been limited to a third-line role.