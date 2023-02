Kaliyev (lower body) will return for Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, Kings coach Todd McLellan told Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Kaliyev is drawing into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 20. He has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games this season. Before getting hurt, the 21-year-old was going through a bit of a quiet stretch offensively with two assists in his last six contests.