Kaliyev produced an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kaliyev set up Adrian Kempe for a tally early in the second period, though the Kings' comeback didn't come close to pulling even. Since the return of Dustin Brown from an upper-body injury, Kaliyev has moved up to the top line with Kempe and Anze Kopitar. It's not surprising to see Kaliyev in a more advanced role -- he's posted 25 points and 179 shots on net through 74 contests. It remains to be seen if he'll finish the year there, though the move has mostly just been a bump in the quality of his linemates for his still-limited even-strength shifts.