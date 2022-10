Kaliyev produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Predators.

Kaliyev set up a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. The helper was Kaliyev's third point of the season, and his first on the power play. The 21-year-old winger has added nine shots, a plus-1 rating, two hits and two PIM through four contests. He was a healthy scratch Monday versus the Red Wings, but it appears he'll be in the lineup more often than not.