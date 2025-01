Kaliyev was put on waivers Sunday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kaliyev has been a healthy scratch for four straight outings after missing the first 34 games of 2024-25 due to a fractured clavicle. The 23-year-old forward has 35 goals and 71 points in 188 regular-season appearances. If Kaliyev passes through waivers, he could head to AHL Ontario for playing time.