Kaliyev recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Kaliyev ended a four-game point drought with the helper, which was his first power-play point since Nov. 24. The winger has been on the third line in recent contests. He's up to 13 points, 55 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances. He's earned four of his points on the power play, giving him appeal in deeper formats, though his production is mostly limited to offense.