Kaliyev scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added 15 PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Kaliyev opened the scoring at 10:04 of the first period and set up a Matt Roy tally in the second. At the end of the game, Kaliyev cross-checked Josh Mahura, drawing a major penalty and a game misconduct. The 20-year-old Kaliyev isn't known for crossing the line -- he had just 22 PIM on the year entering Saturday, but the league has made an emphasis to crack down on those types of plays. He's at 27 points, 188 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 78 appearances, but fantasy managers in redraft formats can let him go if the Department of Player Safety chooses to suspend him for his actions.