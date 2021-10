Kaliyev posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Kaliyev set up Gabriel Vilardi's second-period tally. The 20-year-old Kaliyev hasn't seen much playing time so far, working in a bottom-six role in three games. He's posted five shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating. A second-round pick from 2019, Kaliyev doesn't have an obvious path to top-six minutes, so fantasy managers in redraft formats can leave him on the waiver wire for now.