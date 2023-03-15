Kaliyev posted a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kaliyev had been a healthy scratch for the last three games, and he failed to record a point in his three outings before heading to the press box. The 21-year-old got back on track by helping out on Alex Iafallo's second-period tally, which was the game-winner. Kaliyev's been pinched out of the lineup for tougher options like Zack MacEwen or Jaret Anderson-Dolan lately, taking some of the shine off of his solid season. Kaliyev has 23 points (12 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances.