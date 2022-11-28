Kaliyev scored a pair of power-play goals and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Kaliyev hadn't scored in his last five games, picking up just one assist in that span. The 21-year-old snapped the drought at 10:23 of the second period and then scored again a few minutes later with the goal that ultimately forced overtime. Kaliyev has eight tallies, eight helpers, 50 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating in 23 appearances. He's picked up eight of his 16 points on the power play, giving him noticeable value in fantasy despite his bottom-six role at even strength.