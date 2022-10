Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kaliyev's goal came just after a power play in the third period, tying the game at 3-3. The 21-year-old impressed as a rookie last year, registering 27 points (nine on the power play) and 194 shots on net in 80 contests despite seeing mainly fourth-line usage. That's where he'll begin 2022-23, but if injuries strike in the top six, the shoot-first winger would be a logical option to see an expanded role.