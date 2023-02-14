Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

This was Kaliyev's second game back from a lower-body injury that cost him about six weeks. The 21-year-old gave the Kings a 2-0 lead with his goal at 12:35 of the second period. He's been eased back into action so far, though his presence on the power play is encouraging for his offense. Kaliyev has 10 goals, 10 helpers, 82 shots on net, 31 hits, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 contests despite mainly playing in a bottom-six role.