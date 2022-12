Kaliyev (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Friday versus Arizona, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kaliyev was injured while blocking a shot during Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Anaheim. He did practice on Thursday and Friday, so even if Kaliyev isn't expected to face Arizona, he might not be out of the lineup for much longer. The 21-year-old has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games this season.