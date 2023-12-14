Kaliyev will miss Wednesday's game versus the Jets due to an illness, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kaliyev was in the projected lineup despite missing Tuesday's practice, but he'll sit out one game. He's gone three contests without a point. Jaret Anderson-Dolan will replace Kaliyev in the lineup, with the 22-year-old Kaliyev aiming to return Saturday in Seattle.