Kaliyev (undisclosed) sustained an injury on a blocked shot Tuesday and won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kaliyev picked up an assist before his exit from Tuesday's game. The 21-year-old has 19 points in 34 games, so he'll be missed from the Kings' lineup, especially as a trigger man on the Kings' second power-play unit. Carl Grundstrom will draw into the lineup while Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson will likely pick up most of Kaliyev's power-play time.