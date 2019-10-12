Kings' Arthur Kaliyev: Pots four goals in OHL action
Kaliyev scored four goals in OHL Hamilton's 4-1 victory over Erie on Friday.
The big winger accounted for all of his club's goals in addition to a quarter (six) of their shots on net in his breakout contest. Kaliyev now has eight goals and 15 points in his first eight games for the Bulldogs. Kaliyev fell out of the first round this past June (33rd overall) due to concerns regarding his lack of speed and the fact he is viewed by many as a one-dimensional player, but you can count on one hand the amount of prospects in the league who are as adept at putting the puck in the net as the big Staten Islander.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.