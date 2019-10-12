Kings' Arthur Kaliyev: Pots four goals in OHL action

Kaliyev scored four goals in OHL Hamilton's 4-1 victory over Erie on Friday.

The big winger accounted for all of his club's goals in addition to a quarter (six) of their shots on net in his breakout contest. Kaliyev now has eight goals and 15 points in his first eight games for the Bulldogs. Kaliyev fell out of the first round this past June (33rd overall) due to concerns regarding his lack of speed and the fact he is viewed by many as a one-dimensional player, but you can count on one hand the amount of prospects in the league who are as adept at putting the puck in the net as the big Staten Islander.