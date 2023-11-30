Kaliyev scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Kaliyev opened the scoring at 9:04 of the first period, but the Kings' only lead of the game lasted just over three minutes before Anthony Mantha tied it up. Kaliyev has shown signs of warming up on offense with two goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the year, the 22-year-old is at 11 points, 37 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 18 contests. His fourth-line role at even strength is discouraging, but he remains part of the second power-play unit, giving him a chance to produce solid offense.