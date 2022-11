Kaliyev scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Kaliyev has scored twice on the power play in the last three games. He's been a solid part of the depth for the Kings this year, registering three goals and three assists in 10 contests. The 21-year-old forward has added 21 shots on net, four PIM and a minus-4 rating. He's earned three of his six points on the power play, which is where he'll generate most of his fantasy value in redraft formats.