Kaliyev (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Winnipeg, according to Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty.
Kaliyev has accumulated six goals, six assists and 47 shots on net over 23 contests this campaign. If he ends up being ruled out, Jaret Anderson-Dolan will probably return to the lineup.
