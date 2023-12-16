Kaliyev (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Seattle, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Kaliyev is slated to return to the fourth line after missing Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. He has produced six goals, 12 points and 47 shots on net over 23 games this season. Kaliyev will replace Jaret Anderson-Dolan in the lineup.
