Kaliyev (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Seattle, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Kaliyev is slated to return to the fourth line after missing Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. He has produced six goals, 12 points and 47 shots on net over 23 games this season. Kaliyev will replace Jaret Anderson-Dolan in the lineup.