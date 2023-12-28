Kaliyev notched an assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Kaliyev set up Pierre-Luc Dubois' second-period marker. The helper was Kaliyev's second over the last four games, both of which have come against the Sharks. The 22-year-old winger continues to hold down a spot on the third line and the second power-play unit, but he hasn't taken much of a step forward this season. He's produced 14 points (four on the power play) through 28 appearances while adding 62 shots on net and a plus-7 rating. That production is right in line with the pace that saw him log 28 points in 56 outings a season ago.