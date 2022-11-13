Kaliyev produced two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Kaliyev helped out on both of Sean Durzi's second-period goals. Through six games in November, Kaliyev has found steady offense despite playing in a fourth-line role -- he has a goal and four helpers this month. The 21-year-old winger is up to 11 points (five on the power play), 34 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 16 contests. At this rate, he'll have no trouble surpassing the 27 points he produced in 80 games last year.