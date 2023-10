Kaliyev recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

Kaliyev had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games before setting up a Quinton Byfield tally. Through five outings this season, Kaliyev has one goal, three assists, nine shots on net, a plus-3 rating, six PIM and four hits. He's seeing regular middle-six usage, including a season-high 16:32 of ice time Friday.