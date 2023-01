Kaliyev (lower body) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Kaliyev's status for Thursday's tilt with Boston hasn't been determined yet. He remains on injured reserve and is listed as day-to-day. Kaliyev, who has been out since Dec. 20, has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games during the 2022-23 campaign.