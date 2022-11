Kaliyev scored a power-play goal during a 5-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

Kaliyev, who has collected three goals during his past four games, is vying for more playing time. The 2019 second-round draft pick has collected four goals among seven points in 10 games but has yet to earn more than 13:57 of ice time. He played just 6:58 against the Wild on Oct. 15. Kaliyev, who is aiming for a promotion off the fourth line, generated a season-high five shots against the Sars.