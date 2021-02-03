Kaliyev scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

While the Ducks spoiled his milestone moment, Kaliyev wasted little time to open his scoring account in the NHL. He struck at 5:32 of the second period, cutting the Ducks' lead to 2-1 at the time. Kaliyev, a second-round pick from 2019, was initially expected to spend most of 2020-21 in juniors. That could still happen -- as long as the 19-year-old doesn't exceed seven games played, he won't use up the first year of his entry-level contract. Managers in dynasty formats may want to activate Kaliyev for his first taste of NHL action, but he's safe to leave off rosters in redraft leagues.